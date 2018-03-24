Corn Tee tournament unfolds April 5

The 21st Corn Tee Golf Tournament will be held from April 5 to 8 at the Club Filipino Golf in Pulangyuta, Danao City.

The composition of each team in the four-man contest is one member and three guests—four scores to be counted.

Players’ handicap for the month of March will be used in the tournament, which follows a Modified Stableford scoring system.

Registration fee from March 1 to 31 is P4,000 and P4,500 starting April 1. The fee is inclusive of a mandatory mulligan for two days. Caddie fee and use of golf cart are on golfer’s account.

The event will feature three classes with individual champions for the lowest gross and lowest net scorers.

Awarding rites will be held at The Industry Sky Bar and Lounge in Fortuna, Mandaue City on April 8.

Each participant will receive a Mizuno gift certificate worth P4,000.

A brand new car and roundtrip business class tickets for two from Cebu to the United States are at stake as hole-in-one prizes.

For inquiries, contact Club Filipino Inc. De Cebu at (032) 2311676.