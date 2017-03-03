Cornelia ‘Tita Angge’ Lee passes away

Veteran talent manager Cornelia Lee—fondly called Tita Angge in show business—died on Thursday night. She was 70 years old.

Her daughter Imelda confirmed the news to ABS-CBN, saying the former actress turned talent manager peacefully passed away at 9:20 p.m. in their Antipolo home.

“Thank you for all the prayers for my mother who fought for her life for one year. Praise God it was a peaceful sleep,” Imelda told abs-cbn.com.

In March 2016, Lee suffered a massive heart attack while watching a movie in San Juan. She was pronounced dead but attending doctors revived her. Since then, Lee had been in coma.

Also referred to as Tita A, Lee was a huge show business follower—she even served as president to the fans club of then-popular love teams Ronnie Poe (Fernando Poe Jr.) and Susan Roces and Ricky Belmonte and Rosemarie Sonora, Roces’ sister—before becoming a radio, television and film talent. She later served as casting director and talent manager.

Her big break in acting came when veteran director Pablo Santiago—Randy, Rowell and Raymart Santiago’s late father—casted her in the movie Continental Playboy, which top billed Helen Gamboa.

Thereafter, Lee was casted in All Over the World, Way Out in the Country, May Tampuhan Pa-minsan-minsan, Sitting in the Park, Pogi, Joaquin, Petrang Paminta, Servillano Zapata and Wrong to Be Born.

Lee was the talent manager of character actors and actresses Smokey Manaloto, Mickey Ferriols and Sylvia Sanchez, among others. Before suffering the massive heart attack, Lee served as talent coordinator in several ABS-CBN TV shows.

Lee’s wake will begin Friday at Loyola Memorial Park. Details of her interment are yet to be announced.