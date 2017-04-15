Sunday, April 16, 2017
    Cornu Copiae

    on The Sunday Times Magazine

    BY SANTIAGO B. VILLAFANIA

    i have eaten so much poems
    & for the poem of it i have eaten
    green poems good poems bad poems
    filthy poems flowery poems & poems
    worth a penny & worth a praise

    sweet poems sour poems bitter poems
    whole poems half poems & poems
    that looked like poem poems
    noble poems nature poems street poems

    unicorn poems dead poems comma poems
    & poems penned like poems
    earth poems wind poems fire poems
    dove poems eagle poems lion poems

    prose poems epic poems bonsaic poems
    poems of life & poems of death
    poems of love & poems of hate
    poems with nothing but sounds

    colours & shapes
    i am a voracious poem-eater
    & for the poem of it i spitted
    & unpoemed them all

    then came the Ur-nammu poems Laozi poems
    Zarathustra poems Siddhartha poems
    Confucius poems Bodhidharma poems
    Jesus poems Muhammad poems enthroned
    reigning allover poem-creation & the poems
    of the world et cetera yada yada yada

