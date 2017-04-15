Cornu Copiae

BY SANTIAGO B. VILLAFANIA

i have eaten so much poems

& for the poem of it i have eaten

green poems good poems bad poems

filthy poems flowery poems & poems

worth a penny & worth a praise

sweet poems sour poems bitter poems

whole poems half poems & poems

that looked like poem poems

noble poems nature poems street poems

unicorn poems dead poems comma poems

& poems penned like poems

earth poems wind poems fire poems

dove poems eagle poems lion poems

prose poems epic poems bonsaic poems

poems of life & poems of death

poems of love & poems of hate

poems with nothing but sounds

colours & shapes

i am a voracious poem-eater

& for the poem of it i spitted

& unpoemed them all

then came the Ur-nammu poems Laozi poems

Zarathustra poems Siddhartha poems

Confucius poems Bodhidharma poems

Jesus poems Muhammad poems enthroned

reigning allover poem-creation & the poems

of the world et cetera yada yada yada