Coron resort aims to be ‘wedding destination’

Two Seasons Coron lsland Resort and Spa is positioning itself to take advantage of the growing “destination wedding” market, offering venues for garden, beach, or chapel weddings.

“Destination weddings,” according to several online wedding planners, are defined as weddings that are held 100 miles or more from the bride’s home. Here in the Philippines, they are more informally defined as weddings that take place in a different province than the home of either of the newlyweds.

Coron Island Resort and Spa is the second location of Two Seasons, and opened in 2012; its first location in Boracay has been in operation since 2007. A secluded area nestled between the sea and the mountainous interior of the island, the resort offers a variety of options for couples wishing to create their dream wedding. Three venues are available, a tropical garden, a beachfront, and a dedicated wedding chapel.

“Destination weddings are becoming increasingly popular for couples who want to have something different for the start of their forever-afters,” the resort said. “Two Seasons Coron Island Resort and Spa is a perfect choice for aisle-bound couples who want to hold their dream weddings in a private place.”

The resort’s events team can help plan any wedding to the “minutest detail” according to the couple’s preferred theme, and can even arrange for a minister or magistrate to officiate the ceremony. A number of wedding packages and buffet menus are available to make planning easier, and include a specially-designed three-tiered wedding cake, tropical drinks, a bottle of sparkling wine for the ceremonial toast, a beautiful cake table and floral arrangements

In addition, the newlywed couple can enjoy a two-night stay at the resort’s Sandbar Bungalow, the most private accommodation located at the tip of the island and featuring a private beach cove and an outdoor Jacuzzi built into the natural rock.

Two Seasons also offers round trip land and boat transfers, complimentary breakfast, and a Narra Spa massage as part of the honeymoon stay.

Among other amenities for the couple and their guests are the world-class Narra Spa and the beautiful 600 square meter swimming pool. Thrill-seekers can choose from any of the water sports offered at the resort such as stand-up paddle boarding, wake boarding, kite boarding, water skiing, sport fishing, banana boat ride, snorkeling and wind surfing. Two Seasons also offers a PADI-managed dive facility, the Hydrobob Submersible Scooters and the Molokini transparent kayak. lndoor activities include board and computer games, billiards and a videoke bar for those musically inclined.