Corpus, Constantino clinch PH Am Match Play crowns

Carl Corpus put on a late charge to subdue Aniceto Mandanas while Harmie Constantino cashed in on Mikha Fortuna’s late meltdown in sweltering heat as they shared top honors in the Philippine Amateur Open Match Play Golf Championships at the Orchard Golf and Country Club in Dasmariñas, Cavite on Friday.

Corpus, 16, rallied from three holes down after 18 holes and broke away from an all-square match with a par-par-birdie charge from the 32nd hole to hack out a 3&2 victory while Constantino turned what had been a tight duel into a runaway triumph by winning five straight holes from No. 29 for a 5&3 romp.

“I was so determined to win. When I took the first two holes in the afternoon, I knew I got the momentum and the pressure was on him,” said Corpus, referring to his par-birdie start on their second trip on the Players’ course after falling by three in the morning duel.

He grabbed the lead after 27 holes and though Mandanas took the 30th hole to draw level, the graduating Ateneo student won the three next capped by a birdie on the 34th hole (No. 16) to nail his first major championship after winning a junior crown in Thailand in 2015.

The victory also avenged Corpus’ cousin Aidric Chan’s loss to Mandanas in the semifinal round of the country’s premier event sponsored by the MVP Sports Foundation and held as part of the PLDT Group National Amateur Golf Tour.

While Corpus needed to fight back to win, Constantino blew a 2-up lead after 18 holes but surged ahead again with pars on Nos. 29 and 30 then went 3-up with a birdie on the next. She bogeyed the next two but took the holes just the same as Fortuna holed out with double bogeys to claim the women’s diadem in the week-long event organized and conducted by the National Golf Association of the Philippines.

“I enjoyed my game but it was hot in the first 18 holes and hotter in afternoon play that I couldn’t concentrate. I felt some pressure after Mikha drew level but I was able to maintain my game and did my best,” said Constantino, runner-up here last year who added the crown to her WExpress RVF Cup victory in Canlubang last February.

It was a sorry setback for Mandanas, who closed out their morning duel in fiery fashion, birdying the last three holes to seize control. But he struggled at resumption and yielded the first two holes. Corpus forced an all-square match with a par on the 23rd hole, but fell back again with a bogey on the 25th before snatching a 1-up lead with closing pars as Mandanas bogeyed Nos. 26 and 27.

Mandanas struck back with a birdie on the 28th but Corpus regained the lead with his own birdie on the par-3 11th (29th hole), only to bogey the next as they drew level again before that big Corpus windup.

Constantino also braced for a nerve-wracking finish after Fortuna drew level after 28 holes, only to find herself coasting to a lopsided win as the latter fumbled and stumbled after losing her rhythm and poise from No. 29.