Corpus, Gabasa pace MVPSF regional match play

Carl Corpus fired a two-under 70 while Junia Gabasa carded a two-over 74 as they set the pace in their respective divisions at the start of the 36-hole stroke play elims of the third MVPSF Visayas Regional Match Play Championship at the Cebu Country Club in Cebu on Monday.

Corpus, runner-up in last week’s Philippine Juniors, gunned down three birdies against one bogey at the front of the flat but challenging layout but needed to hit two late birdies to negate a double-bogey mishap on No. 14 and preserve a 34-36 card.

That was two shots ahead of fancied LJ Go, who turned in a 72 for second while Peter Po fired a 73, followed by Paolo Wong (74), Rolando Pila (75), Jovi Neri (77) Harvey Sytiongsa (78), Mark Dy (80) and Martin Mendoza and Alex Trinos, who shot identical 81s.

The field tries to firm up their respective positions in the last 18 holes of the elims as they prime up for the knockout phase starting tomorrow along with the top qualifiers in women’s play of the week-long tournament sponsored by MVP Sports Foundation and held as part of the PLDT Group National Amateur Golf Tour.

Gabasa set her title-retention drive in motion with a 74 with Angela Mangana carding a 75 and Irina Gabasa turning in a 76 followed by Nicole Fleetwood (76), Grace Quintanilla (81), Riko Nagai (82), Weifang Gao (92), Jhana Abella (93), Wilma Fantonial (95) and Ashley Llena (99).

After the first round of the knockout phase, the survivors brace for the grueling stage with two matches set on Thursday, the morning quarters and the semis in the afternoon.

The finals on Friday will also be played over 36 holes in both sides, according to the organizing National Golf Association of the Philippines.

The event serves as a prelude to the Philippine Amateur Open Match Play Golf Championship on April 23-27 at the Orchard Golf and Country Club in Dasmariñas, Cavite.