Corpuz emerges as MOS in Indian Ocean All-Star Challenge

Philippine Swimming League (PSL) standout Alister Archer Corpuz bagged a Most Outstanding Swimmer (MOS) award in the 2018 Indian Ocean All-Star Challenge held at the HBF Stadium in Perth, Australia.

The Diliman Preparatory School (DPS) tanker copped three gold and two silver medals to claim the MOS trophy in the girls’ 8-year category.

Corpuz took the top honors in the 50m backstroke event (52.73) then helped Team Asia in winning gold medals in the 4x50m medley relay and 4x50m freestyle relay.

She also won silver medals in the 50m butterfly (48.80) and 50m freestyle (38.60) events.

“We didn’t actually expect that she’d get it (MOS award). We were kind of surprise knowing that she’s the MOS awardee in her age band based on points. Winning medals in this high-level of competition is already an achievement and getting the MOS plum is an icing on the cake,” said PSL president Susan Papa.

Her elder brother Francino Archer, on the other hand, earned two gold, one silver and two bronze medals to finish second overall in the boys’ 10-year division.

Francino Archer was part of Team Asia that won gold medals in the 4x50m medley relay and 4x50m freestyle relay. He also secured a silver in the 50m butterfly event (39.18), and third-place finishes in 50m backstroke (41.99) and 100m butterfly (1:33.19).

“I am very fortunate to have a great team and coaches and we are very proud of them. They can make sacrifices because they know we help them make a name for themselves and they know that they can count on us to work hard, to give them skills to become greater swimmer one day,” added DPS president and former senator Nikki Coseteng.