Corpuz siblings post good start in Indian Ocean All-Star Challenge

Philippine Swimming League (PSL) standouts Alister Archer Corpuz and Francino Archer Corpuz have won two gold and three silver medals at the start of the 2018 Indian Ocean All-Star Challenge being held at the HBF Stadium in Perth, Australia.

Alister Archer, a Diliman Preparatory School (DPS) tanker, copped one gold and two silver medals in the girls’ 8-year category.

She anchored Team Asia’s gold medal finish in the girls’ 8-year 4x50m freestyle relay then secured runner-up finishes in the 50m butterfly (48.80) and 50m freestyle (38.60) events.

Francino Archer also made his presence felt by towing Team Asia to a first-place finish in the boys’ 10-year 4x50m freestyle relay.

He also won silver in the 50m butterfly event (39.18).

“It was a great start for these two young swimmers. We’re so proud of them and we’re looking for more medals come day two of the competition. Competing against some of the world’s best swimmers is no joke and we’re happy with their performance so far,” said PSL president Susan Papa.

The Corpuz siblings will be gunning for more medals on the second day of the competition that drew more than 1,000 swimmers from some 30 countries around the world.

Alister Archer will see action in the 100m butterfly, 50m breaststroke and 100m freestyle events while Francino Archer hopes to win more mints when he competes in the 50m backstroke, 100m butterfly, 50m breaststroke and 100m freestyle.

“It is actually the second stage of the grassroots development program of PSL. After the local competitions, we are sending them abroad for international tournaments to gauge their skills base on international standards,” added Papa.

The PSL chief expressed gratitude to DPS president and former senator Nikki Coseteng for supporting the association’s grassroots development program as well as to Landy Matugas, Brad Matugas and Vicki Wotherspoon of the Filipino Community in Australia for supporting the team.