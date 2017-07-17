Corrections bureau gets new OIC

The Department of Justice (DoJ) on Monday tapped an official of the Bureau of Corrections to temporarily run the affairs of the agency after the resignation of BuCor Director General Benjamin de los Santos a week ago.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd issued Department Order 477 designating BuCor Administrative Division chief Rey Raagas as officer-in-charge (OIC).

Raagas shall be given authority to look after the day-to-day operations and “other ministerial duties that are essential so as not to disrupt public service.”

“This designation shall be in addition to his duties and responsibilities,” the order read.

De los Santos resigned over reports about the revival of the illegal drug trade inside the national penitentiary New Bilibid Prisons (NBP) in Muntinlupa City.

Aguirre himself on July 3 divulged that the illegal drug trade had returned to the NBP and some of the inmates tested positive for use of illegal drugs.

He is pushing for the appointment of Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) Chairman Dionisio Santiago as the next head of the BuCor.

Aguirre said he will ask Presidentb Rodrigo Duterte to transfer Santiago to the Corrections bureau.

Santiago assumed as DDB chief only last week.

He was BuCor chairman from 2003 to 2004.

Santiago was also a former Armed Forces chief and head of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency. JOMAR CANLAS