Correia ready to collide against Holm in UFC Fight

Brazilian bantamweight Bethe Correia is bent on proving that she is the better fighter when she takes on Holly Holm on June 17 in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night at the Singapore Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

Despite being the underdog in the bout, the 33-year-old Correia (10-2-1 win-loss-draw record) said her game plan is to exploit the weaknesses of the American during the fight.

“I totally agreed that I’m underestimated in this fight by many, maybe because of how my fight with Ronda (Rousey) played out,” Correia told reporters during a teleconference interview on Friday. “Between me and her, I think Holm is under pressure coming from a loss.”

Correia was beaten by Rousey by knockout last August 1, 2015.

“She (Holm) is over estimated by everyone, but I’m a warrior and I’m willing to show my evolution and I will beat Holly Holm,” added Correia, whose last fight against Marion Reneau last March 11 in UFC Fight Night 106 in Brazil ended in a majority draw.

“I disagree with that draw result. I believe I dominated that fight,” said Correia.

Asked about Holm’s weakness , Correia said the 35-year-old American fighter is relying on her reach and pun­ches too much. “I will fight him in a short distance and I’m going to break her reach.” Correia has a solid back­ground in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Sanda, kickboxing and wrestling.

“She will lose in her game if somebody interrupts her reach.”

Holm (10-3 record) is best remembered for dethroning UFC champion Ronda Rousey via technical knockout last November 15, 2015 in UFC 193 in Melbourne, Australia.

But Holm suffered three straight losses recently against Germaine De Randamie via unanimous decision last February 11, Valentina Shevchenko via unanimous decision last July 23, 2016 and Miesha Tate via rear-naked choke submission last March 5, 2016.

In the event she beat Holm, Correia wants a title shot. “Whoever the champion is, I want to challenge her,” she concluded.