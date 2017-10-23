Tuesday, October 24, 2017
    Corsica wildfire ravages 2,000 hectares of forest

    At a Glance

    CALVI, France: A wildfire tearing through the French island of Corsica has destroyed 2,000 hectares (nearly 5,000 acres) of forest, but no longer poses a threat to villages in the area, emergency services said Monday. The fire, which erupted on Sunday in the north of the Mediterranean island, was still raging Monday, as scores of firefighters battled to put out the flames. Rainfall, a sharp drop in temperature and a change in wind direction meant the fire no longer posed a threat to villages nearby, the local emergency service said. A house and a sheep barn were damaged by the flames, it added.

    AFP

