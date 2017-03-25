Cortez, Pagente top HEAD Jr tennis CDO first leg

Top seeds Brent Cortez and Gennifer Pagente displayed toughness and perseverance to dominate their respective divisions in the first leg of 19th HEAD Junior Tennis Satellite Circuit on at the Nazareth tennis courts in Cagayan de Oro City.

Cortez overpowered John Christopher Sonsona, 6-1, 6-1, in the finals to capture the boys’ 14-and-under singles trophy, while Pagente blasted Andrea Nicole Gatchalian, 6-0, 6-2, to bag the 16-and-under girls’ trophy.

Casey Padilla, meanwhile, pocketed the girls’ 14 and 12-and-under titles. She beat Andrea Buyante, 6-4, 7-5, to take home the 14-and-under crown and then outlasted Glee Juario, 6-0, 6-3, to secure the 12-and-under trophy.

In other finals results, John Renest Sonsona rallied past Matt Steve Palasan, 5-7, 6-3, 6-1, to cop the boys’ 18-and-under title.

Aubrey Calma crushed Gennifer Pagente, 7-5, 6-4, to win the girls’ 18-and-under diadem, while No. 1 seed Marc Nicole Suson outplayed Andrei Cuevas, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1, to clinch the boys’16-and-under trophy.

John Christopher Sonsona won over John Kian Sanchez, 6-1, 6-2, to take the boys’ 12-and-under crown, while John Kian Sanchez bested Al Rasheed Lucman, 5-3, 4-1, for the 10-under unisex crown.

In the doubles finals, Pagente and Calma subdued Nanami Suzuki and Andrea Nicole Gatchalian, 8-2, to bring home the girls’ 18-and-under doubles title; Casey Padilla and Angela Buyante beat Glee Juario and Andrea Buyante, 8-4, for the girls’ 14-and-under plum; Andrei Cuevas and John Rest Sonsona beat Matt Palasan and Marc Nicole Suson, 8-4, for the boys’ 18-and-under title; Franklin Calam and Al Rasheed Lucman bashed Michael Buyante and Darius Craiz, 8-4, for the boys’ 14-and-under title; and Kian Sanchez and Chancy Aguanta nipped Junifer Bracero and Al Rasheed Lucman, 8-7, to win the 10-and-under unisex trophy.

The second leg of the satellite circuit started last Friday and will run until March 30 at Flores Village tennis club in Davao City.