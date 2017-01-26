Corteza, Biado crash in US 10-Ball semis

Lee Vann Corteza and Carlo Biado failed to seal an all-Filipino finale after suffering similar setbacks in the semifinals of the 19th Derby City Classic – Bigfoot 10-Ball Challenge being held in Elizabeth, Indiana in US.

Corteza absorbed a 10-11 loss to Jayson Shaw of Scotland while Biado also bowed to Alexander Kazakis of Greece via the same 10-11 decision.

Shaw retained the crown by blasting Kazakis in the championship round, 11-7.

Corteza and Biado each settled for $4,000 consolation while Shaw bagged the $16,000 top prize and Kazakis got the $8,000 runner-up purse.

The Derby City Classic – Bank Pool Championship, meanwhile, started on Wednesday with Warren Kiamco and American Billy Thorpe leading the charge with their respective unbeaten slates.

Kiamco defeated Dan Gregoire in the first round, Steven McGee in second round, Kent Berthelot in third round, Kevin Nicolas in fourth round, Davin Likens in fifth round, Shannon Daulton in sixth round, Shaw in seventh round, Jason Miller in eighth round, Shane Van Boening in ninth round, Larry Nevel in 10th round and Ike Runnels in 11th round.

Dennis Orcollo will also resume his bid in the Derby City Classic – Straight Pool Challenge.

He took the early lead with 198 followed by Shaw (168), Li Wen Lo (138), Johann Chua (115), Thorsten Hohmann (112), Corteza (105), John Schmidt (98) and Alex Pagulayan (91).

In One Pocket Challenge, Efren ‘Bata’ Reyes will face James Adams while Orcollo meets Darren Appleton, Francisco Bustamante takes on Mitch Brown and Pagulayan battles Christopher Gentile.

Pagulayan claimed the One Pocket and Master of the Table crowns in the last two editions of the Derby City Classic while in 2014, Orcollo dominated the 9-Ball Banks and Master of the Table, and Reyes took the One-Pocket title.