Corteza inches closer to KO stage

Filipino cue master Lee Vann Corteza posted two more wins to move closer to earning a spot in the knockout stage of the 77th World 14.1 Straight Pool Championship being held at the Steinway Billiards in New York City.

Corteza, the reigning US Open 14.1 Straight Pool champion, clobbered Americans Jorge Rodriguez (100-36) and Bob Coates (100-45) to improve his record to 4-1 in Group 2 of the tournament sanctioned by the World Pool-Billiard Association.

Four-time World 14.1 Straight Pool champion Thorsten Hoh­mann of Germany is leading the group with a 5-1 win-loss card.

Hohmann defeated Corteza via a 100-45 score.

Corteza will be playing Americans Tom Karabotsos and James Heller on the final day of group stage.

Great Britain’s Darren Appleton and American Max Eberle have already secured slots in the main draw after posting a clean 6-0 record in their respective groups.

Appleton blasted Olli Turku­lainen of Finland (100-42), Frank Scharbach of Germany (100-19), and Americans Tony Robles (100-62), Hunter Lombardo (100-14), Gene Ok (100-2) and Ed Culhane (100-12) in Group 3.

For his part, Eberle clobbered Jonni Fulcher of Scotland (100-73), and Americans John Schmidt (100-41), Danny Barouty (100-2), Sean Morgan (100-36), Holden Chin (100-48) and Noah Vogleman (100-27) in Group 4.

In Group 1, Del Sim of Scotland occupies the top spot with an immaculate 5-0 record – a win away of earning a berth in the next round.

Reigning champion Mika Immonen of Finland is No.2 with 4-1 while Americans Danny Harriman and Robert Madenjian are sharing No.3 place with 4-2 each.