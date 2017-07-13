Corteza, Kiamco suffer setbacks in 2017 World Pool Series

Filipino cue masters Lee Vann Corteza and Warren Kiamco lost in their first-round matches to fall in the loser’s bracket of the 2017 World Pool Series – The RYO Rack Classic Championship on Thursday (Manila time) at the Steinway Billiards in Astoria Queens in New York City.

Corteza surrendered to Ahmed Aldulaimi of Kuwait, 9-11, while Kiamco was shocked by unheralded Singaporean bet Sharik Sayed via a 10-11 decision.

The 38-year old Corteza crawled out of the loser’s column by ousting Ahmed Aly Elsayed of the United States (9-3).

He will be facing Chris Melling of Great Britain in another rubber match in the tournament sanctioned by the World Pool-Billiard Association.

Kiamco, on the other hand, will be meeting Carl Khan in a do-or-die game of the event that employs a double-elimination format.

Corteza and Kiamco must win their remaining games to keep their title bid alive.

Some $62,600 cash prize will be given away in this leg. The champion gets $14,000 and the runner-up receives $7,000.

The losing semifinalists will pocket $4,500 each.

The only undefeated players so far are Sayed, Mario He of Austria, Jason Klatt of Canada, Radoslaw Babica of Poland, Mark Gray, Darren Appleton and Karl Boyes of Great Britain, Sion Zvi of Israel, Mika Immonen of Ireland, and Americans Sky Woodward Tony Robles, Shaun Wilkie and Michael Wong, who posted two consecutive victories in the winner’s column.

All players in the loser’s side need to win at least five more games to advance to the finals.