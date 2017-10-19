Corteza to lead PH’s campaign in 14.1 Straight Pool meet

Reigning world champion Lee Vann Corteza will spearhead the country’s campaign in the 2017 American 14.1 Straight Pool Championship beginning today at the Diamond Billiards in Midlothian, Virginia in US.

After topping the 2017 World 14.1 Straight Pool Championship, Corteza hopes to bring the momentum in the star-studded, 48-player tournament.

Joining Corteza in the event are fellow veteran international campaigners Dennis Orcollo, Warren Kiamco, Alex Pagulayan, and World Games and Southeast Asian Games 9-ball pool singles gold medalist Carlo Biado.

Corteza is in Group 5 with 2016 World 14.1 Straight Pool champion Mika Immonen of Finland, David Alcaide of Spain, Kai Lun Hsu of Taiwan, and Americans Danny Barouty and Don Polo.

Orcollo plays in Group 7 with Americans John Schmidt, Max Eberle, Michale Yednak and Mike Davis while Pagulayan competes in Group 6 together with Jayson Shaw of Scotland, Francisco Sanchez-Ruiz of Spain, and Americans Bob Hunter and James Gazafi.

Seeing action in Group 8 are Kiamco, Ralf Souquet of Germany, Chris Melling of Great Britain, Mario He of Austria, Petri Makkonen of Finland and American Alan Duty while Biado joins four-time World 14.1 Straight Pool Championship winner Thorsten Hohmann of Germany, reigning World 9-Ball champion Albin Ouschan of Austria and American Bob Maidhof in Group 4.

Defending American 14.1 Straight Pool champion Neils Feijen of the Netherlands opens his title retention bid in Group 3 against Lo Li Wen of China, Denis Grabe of Estonia, WPBA Hall of Famer Karen Corr of Great Britain and Konrad Juszczyszyn of Poland.

A total $41,000 prize fund is at stake including $10,000 to the champion and $6,000 to the runner-up.

The first three players in each group will advance to the knockout stage with the group topnotcher securing an opening-round bye.

EMIL C. NOGUERA