Corteza settles for runner-up in World Pool

Veteran cue master Lee Vann Corteza settled for the runner-up honors after losing to Russian Ruslan Chinakov in the championship round of the 2017 World Pool Series First Leg – The Molinari Players Championship held at the Steinway Billiards in Astoria Queens in New York City.

Corteza suffered a 6-16 decision at the hands of Chinakov in the tournament sanctioned by the World Pool-Billiard Association.

“Actually we play a lot of rotation pool in the Philippines and this much harder than 8-ball,” Corteza said. “After you play rotation, 8-ball seems easy. You just have to get a good break.”

Chinakov pocketed the $20,000 top purse while Corteza got the $8,500 consolation prize.

Corteza made it to the final round after surviving Darren Appleton of Great Britain in the semifinals via a 18-16 score.

Chinakov, on the other hand, prevented an all-Filipino finale when he ousted Johann Chua in the other semifinal match, 15-8.

Chua and Appleton, nonetheless, received $5,250 each for reaching the Final Four stage.

Former world champion Dennis Orcollo placed fifth while Carlo Biado was sixth, Alex Pagulayan and Ramil Gallego were 17th, Israel Rota was 33rd, and Francisco Bustamante and Jean-Michael Berille ended at 65th.

Chinakov earned a spot in the World Pool Series Grand Finale dubbed as the Predator World Series Championship slated on September 27 to October 1.