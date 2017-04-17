Corteza wins US Open Straight Pool Championship

Veteran cue master Lee Vann Corteza ruled the 2017 US Open Straight Pool Championship held at the Pool Table Magic in Windsor Locks in Connecticut, USA.

The 38-year-old Filipino pride posted a convincing 200-149 win over former world champion and Philippine Open titlist Thorsten Hohmann of Germany in the championship round.

Corteza, a former World Cup of Pool winner, defeated Chris Melling of Great Britain in the semifinals 150-89 while Hohmann dominated Mika Immonen of Finland in the other Final Four pairing, 150-28.

Corteza also ousted American Bob Madenjian, 150-113, in the quarterfinals of the World Pool-Billiard Association.

In the elimination round, Corteza topped the Group 2 with a 6-1 record.

He scored victories over Americans Jonathan Smith in the first round (100-13), Danny Barouty in the second round (100-39) and Bob Darigis in the fourth round (100-61), Maksin Dudanets of Russia in the fifth round (100-44), Melling in the sixth round and another American Alex Borukhovich in the seventh round (100-8).

Hohmann handed Corteza’s only loss in the tournament in the third round (21-100).

Filipino Carlo Biado also advanced to the knockout stage after finishing second in Group 1 with a 6-1 card.

But Biado lost to Hohmann in the quarterfinals (41-150).

Corteza took home the $6,500 top purse while Hohmann bagged the $4,000 runner-up prize. Biado, nonetheless, had $500 consolation prize.

It was Corteza’s second straight title this year after winning the 2017 World Pool Series Kamui 8-Ball Challenge two weeks ago.

He also had runner-up finish in the World Pool Series Molinari Players Championship and third-place trophy in the 2017 Derby City Classic 10-Ball Challenge.