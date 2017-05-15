Corvette Grand Sport to pace 101st Indianapolis 500

The Corvette Grand Sport is the official Pace Car for the 2017 Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil and will lead drivers to the green flag on May 28 for the 101st Running of the legendary race.

It marks the 14th time a Corvette has served as the official Pace Car, starting in 1978, and the 28th time a Chevrolet has led the field, dating back to 1948, when a 1948 Fleetmaster Six convertible paced the race. No other vehicle has served as the Pace Car more than the Corvette.

“Chevrolet is proud to once again pace the Indianapolis 500,” said Steve Majoros, marketing director for Cars and Crossovers at Chevrolet. “The Corvette Grand Sport’s performance capability and motor sports heritage make it the perfect choice to pace ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.’”

The 2017 Corvette Grand Sport Pace Car features:

460-horsepower LT1 direct-injected V-8 engine with dry-sump oiling and active exhaust;

Eight-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission;

Equipped with the available carbon-fiber ground effects package;

Specific Grand Sport wheel design: 19 x 10-inch (front) and 20 x 12-inch (rear);

Standard magnetic ride control, specific stabilizer bars and unique springs;

Standard electronic limited-slip differential;

Includes the available Z07 package, with carbon ceramic-matrix brake rotors and 285/30ZR19 (front) and 335/25ZR20 (rear) high-performance tires;

Brembo Carbon Ceramic brake system with 15.5-inch (394 mm) rotors with six-piston calipers in front and 15.3-inch (380 mm) rotors with four-piston calipers in rear; and

Unique Indy 500 graphics package

The Grand Sport Pace Car equipped with the Z07 package can accelerate from 0-60 mph (96 kph) in 3.6 seconds, cover the quarter mile in 11.8 seconds and achieve 1.2 g cornering capability.

Chevrolet has a storied history with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Chevrolet was founded in 1911, the year of the inaugural 500-mile race, and company cofounder Louis Chevrolet, along with brothers Arthur and Gaston, competed in early Indy 500 races. Arthur Chevrolet competed in the 1911 race, and Gaston Chevrolet won it in 1920.

“Chevrolet and Indianapolis are inextricably linked, sharing one of the longest racing heritages in all of motor sports,” said J. Douglas Boles, president of Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “We are proud of the longstanding relationship between Chevrolet and the Speedway, and we love having the Corvette Grand Sport lead the ‘500’ field to the green flag.”

Chevrolet is pursuing its sixth consecutive IndyCar manufacturer championship this year, building on a successful 2016 season that saw 14 wins out of 16 races.