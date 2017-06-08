Cosby admitted he was a ‘sick man,’ mother tells sex-assault trial

NORRISTOWN, United States: The mother of the main accuser in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial told the jury on Wednesday that the disgraced US megastar admitted in a telephone conversation 12 years ago that “he was a sick man.” On Wednesday, Andrea Constand’s mother Gianna told the third day of the trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania that she and her daughter spoke to Cosby for more than two hours by telephone about a year after the alleged assault. During the conversation, Cosby admitted to giving her daughter pills and touching her private parts, but was “trying to lead me to believe that it was consensual,” Constand’s mother said. She accused the actor of having tried to “manipulate” her and offering to pay for Andrea to go to therapy. “I got very aggressive. I was very rude. I wanted to know what he gave her,” she said. “I apologize to Andrea and I apologize to you mommy,” she quoted Cosby as having said in reply. “He admitted that he was a sick man.” Cosby faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault, which each carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in jail and a $25,000 fine.

AFP