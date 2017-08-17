Cosby forced to hire new lawyers for assault re-trial

NEW YORK: Disgraced US entertainer Bill Cosby is being forced to hire a new legal team after a second top-flight attorney withdrew from his upcoming re-trial for sexual assault. After Brian McMonagle quit earlier this month, his California-based co-counsel Angela Agrusa has also filed a motion asking to be taking off the trial. The pair helped Cosby secure a hung jury on trial for sexual assault in June. Cosby’s team have been left scouring for replacements and have petitioned the Pennsylvania judge presiding over the case to defer an August 22 hearing until at least September 11 to “finally secure his representation.” A spokesman on Wednesday confirmed that Cosby, 80, was currently without legal representation for his criminal proceedings, but said Agrusa would remain his civil attorney.The pioneering African American actor and comedian is due to go back on trial in November for allegedly drugging and molesting a former university basketball official at his Philadelphia home in 2004.

AFP