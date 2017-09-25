Coseteng strikes at FESSAP

(Part 2)

Former Senator Anna Dominique Coseteng, the chairman of the Philippine Swimming League (PSL) confronted the Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines (FESSAP) on certain issues during an event held at the National Press Club on September 9.

Here is the continuation of the transcript of Coseteng’s impromptu speech during the event verbatim:

“So I just want it on the record noh? Kasi baka akala n’yo I am a trouble-maker, no I’m not. I’m willing to be your alila in fact I have been very quiet and I’ve been taking all of these kaya lang tonight sabi ko totoo pala ang sinasabi nila pumunta ka mamaya di ka naman inimbita, pumunta kasi ano ‘yung silver medalist bibigyan ng award kaya inuulit ko sa inyo ko binibigay yung lechon para sa lahat ng tao dahil ikaw nanalo ng silver medal and I’m very very, very proud of you para ipakita namin hindi lang ako para sa swimming. Kung may mananalo, ipagtatanggol ko kayo.

Si Wesley So nanalo ng gold medal, binasura lang s’ya halos ng gobyerno natin, kawawa naman. And he was, he won the gold medal because FESSAP brought him there.

So I hope that this is not going to be the first time and I hope this will not be the last time I’m going to say this because it’s very, very, very hurting, it is very humiliating that after everything that we’ve done together, and I am only here I tell you I repeat is only because of David Ong. Mataas ang respeto ko sa kanya, mataas ang tingin ko sa kanya, at kahit kami inaapi, OK lang kami, pero sana was mangyari yun ulit kasi ang tao nagtitiwala sa FESSAP. Nagbibigay ng donation, San Miguel, Best Tank, kung anu-ano. Maraming kayong tinatanggap na pera pero para lang malaman ng sponsors n’yo kahit na piso wala kaming kinukuha diyan, kahit na piso po. Iharap nyo kami kahit sa Diyos, kahit saan nyo kami iharap kasi gusto ko lang maging magaan kami kay David, maging magaan kami sa FESSAP na hindi kami pabigat, hindi kami palamunin.

So iyon lang po ang amin. I hope you enjoy the dinner. Congratulations. I didn’t mean to spoil the fun. But I’m telling you how hurt we are in Philippine Swimming League because this is not anymore funny.

Manganganak nang manganganak ito ng ibang bagay beyond my control. Ang daming parents diyan na hindi nakasama dahil sinabi samin hanggang 50 swimmers lang kayo, bawal na kayo samantalang we were allowed one hundred and four swimmers pero pinakiusap sa amin 50 lang kayo ha? ‘Yung 50 sa FESSAP manggagaling.

Ilan ang naipadala ng FESSAP? Baka anim baka pito. So, pinagpapasensiyahan, OK lang sa amin iyon walang problema, ako naman ang nakaharap dun sa mga parents na sinabihan ko, misis ka hindi masasama yung anak nyo. Bakit? Eh kasi ‘yung FESSAP humingi samin ng 54 slots, ibinigay namin ‘yung 54 slots na ‘yun sa FESSAP para makasama sila ng mas maraming officials. Pagkatapos hindi ko na ma-control kaya sabi ko na lang, pasensiya ka na next time na lang ulit.

Ganun lang ang sinasabi ko year after year, so I hope you understand how I feel.

I have. I don’t want any kind of hatred to anybody but I’m just saying that I’m totally shocked after all ‘yung Philippine Swimming League ang nagpapadala kasama ng FESSAP sa swimming biglang iba na ‘yung nakikita ko dun sa horizon, dun sa nakikita kong sinasabi nyong official na mangangasiwa ng committee for swimming.

Ni hindi man lang sinama si Susan Papa na siya ang naging dahilan kung bakit nabuo itong Philippine Swimming League.

So again thank you very much. I’m sorry David I have to say this but only I have respect for you that’s why I’m here.”

The video clip of Coseteng was recorded and was viewed by more than 50,000 people not only in the Philippines but in other parts of the world via social media. Messages expressing different reactions were posted in Facebook including Graham Lim’s case of being an Undesirable Alien as well as the Court of Appeals’ corresponding decision with finality.

Coseteng later met with the PSL Board and gave assurance that she will take care of Graham Lim, the person that has been manipulating FESSAP’s dealings particularly in the World University Games.

Also, posted in social media are the names and photos of the Officers of the FESSAP namely David Ong (President), Alvin Tai Lian (Chairman of the Board), Danilo Madlansacay (Hon. Vice Chairman from Megaworld), Christian D. Tan (Vice President for Operations), Col. Ariel Porfirio O. Querubin (Deputy Secretary General) and Robert Milton Calo (Executive Vice President).

Coseteng has also shown the PSL Board a document from the Bureau of Immigration that reads:

“WHEREFORE, pursuant to the directive of the DOJ, it is ordered that the name GRAHAM CHUA LIM, Taiwanese national, is hereby included in the Bureau’s Blacklist.

The previous Order which placed his name in the Blacklist under reference no. ADD-03-1443 is hereby reinstated.

Let a copy of this Order be furnished the Chief of Airport Operations Division and the Head Supervisors at BI-NAIA I, II & III, MCIA, DMIA, LIA, RA, AIA, DIA, BINOC and the Information and Communication Technology Section for their information and appropriate action.

IT IS SO ORDERED.

10 December 2012

RICARDO A. DAVID, JR.

Commissioner