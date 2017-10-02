Coseteng strikes at FESSAP

(Part 3)

The two previous installments of this column triggered a stir in social media.

A document from the Bureau of Immigration (BI) acquired by former senator Nikki Coseteng stating that Graham Chua Lim, a Taiwanese national, is included in the BI’s blacklist, was included in last week’s column. The document was dated 10 December 2012 and was signed by then BI Commissioner Ricardo A. David, Jr.

The question now is why David Ong, a businessman and the president of Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines (FESSAP), appointed Lim, a person of questionable background, as FESSAP secretary-general.

One of the current posts in social media also said that Lim created a mess in a national sports association for basketball years ago.

Here are more samplings of online posts on the topic verbatim:

“Lim presented himself in running FESSAP organization as an obsessed person who wants to show his power, megalomaniac character!”

“Lim’s obsession in running basketball resulted in so much insanity and disastrous behavior and now Lim is also doing the same thing in swimming being the Secretary General who perfectly manipulates its own leaders by convincing them that what he is doing is right, but again resulted into disastrous behavior.”

To further enlighten the public on who Graham Chua Lim is, here are various portions from court documents acquired by the writer:

“DECISION promulgated March 3, 2016 by the Court of Appeals (CA) Fourth Division, which pertinent portion states that.

xxx To extricate from the category as an undesirable alien, Graham Chua Lim sought refuge under the mantle of the international law concept of statelessness to preclude deportation. In the current appeal, we were tasked to review the lower court’s conclusion on the absence of grave abuse of discretion of the Department of Justice in ordering Graham’s immediate banishment.

On February 7, 1957, Graham Chua Lim (“Graham”) was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Sta. Cruz, Manila. His parents are Chinese citizens: How Ang Lim and Mary Lim Chua. In 1993, Graham married petitioner Racquel P. Lim, a Filipino citizen, with whom he has two children.

On February 18, 2003, one Liberato V. Valenzuela filed a letter-complaint for deportation against Graham before the Bureau of Immigration (“BI”) borne of the belief that Graham is a Chinese citizen posing as a Filipino while concomitantly undergoing naturalization proceedings. It was followed by subsequent letters dated August 8, 2003 and September 2, 2003 through Emmanuel Juan A. Perez de Tagle as co-complainant. Graham, through counsel, submitted several letters to the BI for the dismissal of the complaint.

On September 3, 2003, the BI’s Law and Investigation Division charged Graham as an undesirable alien under Commonwealth Act (CA) No. 613 of the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940, Sections 45 (e) and 52 in relation to Act No. 2711, Section 69 because he misrepresented himself as a Filipino citizen by securing a Philippine passport. The Charge Sheet reads as follows:

That respondent was born on 07 February 1957 at Manila, Philippines to Chinese parents. Pursuant to this, he is a registered native born Chinese national.

That up to the present, respondent remains to be a Chinese national as his petition for naturalization before Branch 51 of the Regional Trial Court of Manila in Civil Case No. 94-69697 entitled “In the matter of the Petition of Graham Chua Lim to be Admitted as Citizen of the Philippines” was dismissed on 8 February 1995. Furthermore, the administrative petition for naturalization that respondent filed on 10 September 2002 with the Special Committee on Naturalization of the Office of the Solicitor General; docketed therein as SCN Case No. 000093 is still pending.

That despite being a Chinese citizen, respondent has knowingly, willfully and unlawfully misrepresented himself to be a Filipino in applying for and securing a Philippine passport, which he has been using since on or about 1993 up to the present.”

On October 9, 2003, the Office of the Consular Affairs of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) informed the BI that Graham’s Philippine Passport No. ZZ060716 on June 22, 2000 in Manila was cancelled because of his Chinese citizenship.

Eventually, Graham was ascertained by the BI on May 29, 2005 to be a Taiwanese citizen and was ordered expelled from the country.”