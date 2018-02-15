Cosmetics company clarifies FDA order to pull out products

A BEAUTY and cosmetics company said it is willing to pull out some of its products from the market but clarified that it had nothing to do with their quality, rather with their registration that has been pending before the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In a statement, John Eric Ho, the corporate communications head of the Belo Medical Group (BMG), said that the firm shared the FDA objective to protect public health by making certain all drugs sold to them are safe and appropriately registered.

He added that BMG would be filing its response to the pull out order of the FDA.

“We wish to clarify that the FDA’s surveillance of our Alabang clinic did not come from a complaint of any harm or injury from the use of any of our products. The issues raised by FDA in the course of the surveillance pertained to registration issues of some of our products,” Ho said.

“The manner in which the surveillance of our Alabang clinic was conducted confused and scared our personnel because the FDA personnel were accompanied by policemen and some refused to show their valid IDs upon request. Also, our lawyers attempted to speak with the leader of the policemen through phone to clarify matters, However, the head of the operation refused to speak with our lawyer on the phone,” he said.

The FDA filed administrative and criminal charges against BMG for supposedly selling unregistered skin care products, following the surveillance and test-buy operations on its clinic in Alabang on February 9.

Vicki Belo is the president and medical director of BMG, according to the company’s official website.

BMG has 11 clinics in Metro Manila, 1 in Cebu and 1 in Davao, it said.

Belo’s first clinic was at the Medical Towers in Makati City, which opened in 1990.

Skin care, liposuction and lasers are among the services offered by BMG, according to the website. CATHERINE MODESTO