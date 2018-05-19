Cost-efficient doesn’t mean free

Cost-efficient has now become a buzz adjective. It pertains to a service or a commodity that provides a faster process and convenience. When something is cost-efficient, it means there will be less hassle, higher productivity and much less cost. Wait. That last point deserves a second thought.

The reality is that cost-efficiency isn’t free and neither is it cheap. Most services or products that claim to be cost-efficient actually turn out to be expensive but provide the most valuable outcome. Take for example the rise of transport network vehicle services (TNVS).

At 6:00 p.m., Juan dela Cruz will go to his next meeting in Malabon. His pickup point: Makati City. Fare declared by the app he is using: P700.00. Taking multiple public vehicle transfers is an option and will surely cost much less, but that would mean waging war against other rushing passengers who are in a constant race for space on every train or bus that passes. Commuting using public transport could also mean running the danger of getting his laptop bag snatched or his satchel slashed.

PUVs and TNVS face the same Manila rush hour traffic anyway, so dela Cruz takes the TNVS. He books a Toyota Vios G 2016 model. The over two-hour travel time becomes somewhat unbearable, thanks to the driver who is kind enough to share some candies.

Juan even barely notices the time because he flips open his laptop the moment he steps inside the sedan. He finishes a two-page project proposal, replies to five emails and makes three more calls with his boss, another client, and his kids. Now that’s cost-efficient. Juan’s P700 didn’t just take him from Makati to Malabon in almost 2.5 hours, it also provided him a mobile working haven.

Another example: digital ad campaign vs. physical billboard. A billboard placement along EDSA costs no lower than P250,00 but it promises to reach every single person from different walks of life who passes by.

Here comes a digital marketing agency that pitches a holistic ad campaign to be released on Facebook and Google. Project inclusions cover conceptualization, photo shoot, copywriting, distribution of campaign to highly targeted audience plus analysis of data gathered during the course of the campaign, which can inform about what’s the next best business action to take. Cost is also P250,000.

Long story short, the digital ad campaign reaps a 55 percent ROI in one month. The billboard placement also reaps the same ROI, but in three months.

If a business is unwilling to spend for the price of a cost-efficient service or good, the drive for getting fast and valuable outcomes might be low. If it’s the budget that’s running low, that’s okay. Better luck next time. Or should we say better results next time?

