Costlier canned goods hit poor

The Senate should look into the effects of the increase in the prices of canned goods on minimum wage earners to help the government come up with measures on how to provide affected families with financial aid or “non-monetary succor.”

This has been proposed by Sen. Grace Poe in her March 12 Resolution 679 urging three Senate committees–trade, economic affairs and labor–to conduct the inquiry to help ordinary workers with their household expenditures.

The minimum wage in Metro Manila is pegged at P512 while it is set at P310 in Region 1, P285 in Region 8 and P265 in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM).

“It is clear that among the primary duties of the government is to maintain price stability of basic commodities and ensure the protection of Filipino consumers from unscrupulous trade practices,” Poe said.

She noted that in January, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez had assured the public that there will only be minimal price increase on basic goods and commodities once the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) Law takes effect.

Lopez said instant noodles, regular canned sardines, a 25-gram sachet of instant coffee, a can of meat loaf and detergent soap will increase by three to four centavos under the Train Law.

On March 3, canned sardines manufacturers asked the Department of Trade and Industry to allow them to increase the price of a can of sardines from P1 to P2, citing the new law.

“Spikes in the prices of imported raw materials, petroleum products and electricity due to the Train Law are said to be the reasons behind the price hike petition of the manufacturers,” Poe said.

A regular can of sardines, the poor man’s food, costs between P13 and P14.

The senator said the “inflation experienced by the bottom 30 percent of households surged to 4.80 percent in January this year, from 3.60 percent in December 2017.”

“Rising food prices have devastating impacts on the bottom 30 percent of Filipino households who spend as much as 70 percent of their income on food,” she added.

“There is a need to act urgently to ensure the welfare of the 23 million Filipino households over the coming months,” Poe said.