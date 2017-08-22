Cotabato City is 2nd most competitive city in PH

COTABATO CITY: Efforts to attract investors to this once troubled city got a boost when it won another governance efficiency citation from a national entity last week. It landed on the 2nd top spot of the 2017 search for most competitive cities in the Philippines. Halima Satol-Ibrahim, city information officer, said Cotabato City Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi received the award during the 5th Regional Competitiveness Summit Awards Ceremony at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City. She added that the annual awards are an activity of the National Competitiveness Council (NCC). No fewer than a hundred cities vied for this year’s awards. NCC is a non-profit entity comprised of different state agencies and public organizations promoting good governance, peace and economic stability in line with the Philippine Development Plan. In its roster are representatives from the Trade, Finance, Energy, Tourism and Education departments, from the National Economic and Development Authority and local sectoral representatives, among them officials of business communities and peace-advocacy blocs. “The office of the city mayor is thankful to its constituent-sectors for helping promote good governance through community peace initiatives and other activities complementing the effort of transforming our local government unit into a facet of good governance,” Satol-Ibrahim said. Cotabato City has received several citations related to governance proficiency in the past five years, among them the “Child-friendly City” award from the Council for the Safety of Children.