Cotabato City police ready with ‘Undas’ security plan

COTABATO CITY: The City police office has put in place a security plan aimed at having zero crime incidence during the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day by Catholics in this part of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Advertisements

Senior Supt. Rolly Octavio, city police director, said that with “Undas 2017,” they want to ensure the safety of the public visiting the graveyards of their love ones on November 1 and 2.

Octavio said all chiefs of police in the four stations here have been implementing the security plan a week before the actual events.

“The security plan is over and above the existing security program to thwart terrorism and illegal drugs,” the city police director.

“Security must be tight to ensure nobody is harmed or robbed while in the cemeteries,” Octavio added.

He said for the convenience of the public, they have put up Police Assistance Desks in the city’s public cemetery, Chinese and other private cemeteries and memorial parks.

Octavio said carrying of guns even though licensed within the vicinity of cemeteries is strictly prohibited. Likewise, bringing intoxicating drinks like beer and wines, bladed weapons and similar items are also forbidden.

Martial law in Mindanao has not yet lifted, and thus carrying of guns by civilians is still not allowed.

Police also issued the following reminders to the public:

* Make sure their homes are properly locked to avoid “akyat bahay” or robbers out to take advantage of empty houses.

* Unplug electrical appliances to avoid short circuit that may result in fire.

* Let at least one member of the household to stay behind to make sure the house is safe from criminal elements.