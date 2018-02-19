Cotabato City policeman, woman busted

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: The Cotabato City operatives arrested a police officer assigned here, who was caught in the act of conducting shabu session with a woman inside a lodging house there. Senior Supt. Agustin Tello, Maguindanao police director, identified the arrested policeman as Suharto Mamasalanao Gumnay, 33, assigned at Shariff Aguak Police Station, and the woman identified only as Nadja of Barangay Rosary Heights 6. Cotabato City Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi led the Ronda Patrol operation inside Carta de Amor Inn along Yapsea Street, Barangay Rosary Heights 10 where the suspects were arrested and found with two sachets of shabu and disposable lighter.