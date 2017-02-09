Cotabato fisherman captures 12-foot crocodile

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: A fisherman engaged in aquaculture in Barangay Cuyapon in Kabacan, North Cotabato captured a 12-foot crocodile he suspected to have destroyed his fish pen several times and feasted on his cultured tilapia. Mamangkas Mangatong said they used traditional methods of capturing the reptile using a huge nylon rope with fish and chicken as bait that lured the crocodile back to his fish pen. Mangatong turned over the reptile with scientific name, Crocodylus Mindorensis, to the office of Mayor Gerlo Guzman of Kabacan that brought it to the custody of the Army’s 601st Infantry Brigade in Carmen town. Officials of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources said the reptile will be brought back to its natural habitat.