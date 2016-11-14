Cotabato police tracking down NPA in bus burning

COTABATO CITY: The Philippine National Police (PNP) launched hot pursuit against New People’s Army (NPA) guerrillas who burned at dawn of Sunday a passenger bus of Yellow Bus Line (YBL) Company at Barangay Kablon, Tupi in South Cotabato. Supt. Romeo Galgo, Police Regional Office 12 spokesman, said five heavily armed gunmen who introduced themselves as NPA members boarded the Gen. Santos City-bound bus along Crossing Polonuling and directed the driver to turn left toward an open field of a pineapple plantation where more armed NPA rebels were waiting. The gunmen then ordered the passengers and the driver to get off the bus then poured gasoline around it. But before they could set it on fire, the bus burst into flame, prompting the armed men to flee to the deep jungle of forested Mount Matutum.