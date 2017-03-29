Cotabato ‘Ronda’ patrol busts 4

COTABATO CITY: The Ronda Patrol anti-drug campaign arrested four persons in San Pablo village here for alleged illegal drugs use. Mayor Cynthia Frances Guiani-Sayadi who led the anti-drug operation identified the suspects as Jeffrey de la Rosa Flores of Barangay Dalumangkob, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao; and Renante Esquillo Baguio of De Mazenod Avenue and Jasper Yuson Macion of San Pablo Village, Cotabato City. Senior Insp. John Patrick Calinga, city deputy chief of police Station 4, said also arrested earlier was Jhomer Agko Musa of Campo Muslim, Mother Barangay Bagua. A barangay tanod (village watchman) reported the alleged illegal activities of Calinga.