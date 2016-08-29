‘Cotabato TMO bombing diversionary’

COTABATO CITY: The Philippine National Police here is convinced that the explosion that rocked the Traffic Management Office (TMO) on Saturday night could be a diversionary tactic or an attempt to free detainees from Cotabato City Police Station 1 detention cell. Senior Insp. Roel Zafra, Cotabato City police spokesman, on Monday said bomb experts found fragments of a smoke hand grenade at the blast site. Zafra said the explosive was lobbed at the top of the roof of the traffic office but it rolled down and exploded at the pavement. “Our analysis, it was aimed at creating confusion in the police office so inmates could escape,” Zafra said, adding that smoke penetrated the detention cell.