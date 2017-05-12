Council backs operation of Loakan airport

BAGUIO CITY: The Luzon chapter of Regional Development Councils (RDCs) expressed support for the resumption of the operation of Loakan airport here to enhance inter-connectivity of the Cordillera to other regions and provinces. Mayor Mauricio Domogan, who also chairs the RDC-Cordillera Administrative Region, said he brought the issue to RDCs in Luzon to generate support from other regional policy-making bodies in sending a strong message to concerned government agencies to prioritize the eventual operation of the Loakan airport. He said there is also a need for an alternate road that will totally close the runway to vehicular, pedestrian and animal traffic. Funds for the state-of-the-art instrument landing system equipment will make the airport viable for commercial operations even during bad weather when there is zero visibility. he National Economic and Development Authority was tasked to prepare documents for the renewed call to open Loakan airport to commercial flights once its facilities are upgraded with funds from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.

Gaby B. Keith