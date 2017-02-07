Council for Foreign Relations elects officers

The 2017 officers of the Philippine Council for Foreign Relations, Inc. (PCFR) were recently elected by secret ballot at the Annual General Membership and Election of Officers Meeting.

Elected were Ambassador Jose V. Romero, Jr., Chairman; Dr. Alan T. Ortiz, President; Col. Alejandro Flores, Vice President; Bernardo Benedicto 3rd, Treasurer; Atty. Rafael Morales, Corporate Secretary; and Lt. Gen. (ret) Edilberto Adan, Ambassador Jaime Bautista, Ambassador Jaime Yambao, former Executive Secretary Rafael Alunan 3rd, Atty. George W.G. Angel, and Dr. Carlos Tabunda, members of the Board of Trustees.

Named to the Advisory Board were Former President Fidel V. Ramos, Chairman Emeritus; Former Speaker Jose De Venecia, Chairman; and Dante F. Ang, Manila Times President, Adviser.

Appointed co-Chairmen of the Communications Committee were Javier J. Calero, eminent international figure in marketing, advertising and public relations, and Rene Q. Bas, Manila Times Publisher/Editor.