Council starts apprehending smoke-belching vehicles

The inter-agency council on traffic (i-ACT) expanded its functions into apprehending smoke-belching vehicles starting Monday, January 8.

i-ACT, which is led by the Department of Transportation (DOTr), consists of the Land Transportation Office (LTO); Highway Patrol Group (HPG); Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA); and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) together with various traffic enforcement units of Metro Manila local government units.

The apprehension is part of the inter-agency’s “Tanggal Bulok, Tanggal Usok” which sets the phase for the public utility vehicle modernization program.

“We will be strictly enforcing the on-road inspection of public transport vehicles,” DOTr Undersecretary Thomas Orbos said in a statement.

“All public transport that we see not road worthy will be stopped and will be issued a subpoena for them to undergo the Motor Vehicle Inspection System (MVIS),” Orbos added.

President Rodrigo Duterte had said that jeepneys above 15 years old should be replaced by the start of 2018.

The DOTr clarified that the agency will only look at the roadworthiness of the vehicles during the first three years, and will not immediately implement the phase out of jeepneys above 15 years of age.