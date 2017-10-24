Council votes to lift open-pit mining ban

An interagency council has recommended the lifting of a ban on open-pit mining, reversing a policy that was endorsed by President Rodrigo Duterte.

The Finance department, in a statement, said majority of the Mining Industry Coordinating Council’s (MICC) members voted to overturn the ban, which Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu told reporters on Tuesday would now be presented to the Cabinet.

The MICC, which is co-chaired by Cimatu and Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd, approved the lifting “provided that laws and regulations governing this method of minerals extraction are strictly enforced by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources,” the Finance department said.

Cimatu’s predecessor, Gina Lopez, ordered the ban in April just before her appointment was rejected by Congress. The staunch environmentalist had rattled mining companies by ordering mine closures and a sweeping review of the industry.

The MICC said it was still in the process of reviewing the closures and suspensions of 26 mining firms ordered by Lopez. Preliminary results of the “fact-finding and science-based” review are expected by January next year and a final report is due in March.

The composition of technical review teams and the methodologies to be used were finalized in the second week of October, the Finance department said.

Finance Undersecretary Bayani Agabin Agabin said the review would be clustered based on the types of minerals and locations.

One team will cover gold, copper and nickel mines in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley and Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan; another will cover iron and nickel mines in Central Luzon, a third for chromite, nickel and iron mines in the Eastern Visayas and Caraga, and two teams will review nickel and chromite mines in Caraga.

The MICC also agreed to conduct another review in 2019 in keeping with the council’s mandate under Executive Order 79 to review all mining operations once every two years.

The council also agreed that it should be Environment department’s Mines and Geosciences Bureau “that should take a close look and take appropriate action on the issue involving the expansion of 24 mining areas covered by Mineral Production Sharing Agreements,” the Finance department said.

Lopez, who criticized the Finance department’s announcement in August that the open-pit mining ban would be reviewed, found an ally in Duterte who told reporters that he had asked Cimatu to “to look into the eventual closure of open-pit mining.”

“I agree with Gina Lopez that [that]has to stop after some time,” Duterte said.

“But then I will give mining companies enough elbow room for eventual change on the modality of getting what’s inside the bowels of the earth.”