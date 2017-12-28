Councilman nabbed for live-in partner’s death on Christmas Day

Police arrested a barangay kagawad (village councilman) tagged as the primary suspect in the killing of his live-in partner who was found dead with multiple stab wounds on Christmas Day in Caloocan City. Chief Insp. Roden Santos Tejuco, Caloocan Police chief of Investigation said Jaime Abrazaldo, 52, of Barangay 117 was their primary suspect in the killing of Carmelita Abrazaldo Mateo, 37, whose body was discovered by their 14-year-old son at about 7 a.m. on Christmas day. Tejuco said the live-in couple was having a drinking session at about 3 a.m. on December 25, together with Cedrick Isidro, 17, and Justine Quiambao, 18, when a heated argument ensued between the couple regarding the failure of Mateo’s son from her first husband to go home. At the height of their altercation, Mateo told Isidro and Quiambao to go home, leaving the couple inside their house at 296 BMBA Compound, 5th Avenue. At about 7 a.m., Mateo’s son, Jaime Jr., 14, arrived after spending the night with his stepbrother, and found his mother’s bloodied body sprawled on the living room while a blood-stained knife was found in the bathroom.