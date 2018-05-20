Councilman to press raps vs Las Piñas village chief

A Las Piñas councilman said he would not back down on his legal fight against Robert Cristobal, the chairman of Barangay (village) Daniel Fajardo in Las Piñas City.

Demetrio Fajardo, who filed a complaint against Cristobal before the Department of the Interior Local and Government, said he wanted to expose the irregularities happening in their village.

“Itutuloy ko ang kaso sa DILG. Walang pumipilit sakin at gusto ko talaga ilabas ang mga nangyayari sa barangay,” (I will push through with the complaint I filed at the DILG. No one is forcing me. I really wanted to expose what is happening in the village) Fajardo told The Manila Times.

He added that the camp of Cristobal was “afraid” because this was the first time that someone filed a complaint against the village chief since he became barangay chairman in 2010.

“Pumunta ako mag-isa sa Office of the President at DILG para magreklamo. Walang may alam,” (I went to the Office of the President and DILG alone to file a complaint. No one knew) Fajardo said.

Fajardo claimed that Cristobal violated the residency rule of the Commissions on Elections because he does not reside in the village. He said Cristobal did not hold sessions from June 2017 to January 2018 but members of the village council received honoraria.

In his administrative complaint, Fajardo said Cristobal’s failure to call a single session for eight months was in violation of Republic Act 7160 or the Local Government Code, which mandates barangay councils to hold a “minimum” of two sessions per month.

“Walang imbitasyon na may meeting (There was no invitation to a meeting.) At dalawa kaming kagawad na di alam na may meeting, at bakit naaprubahan ang (There are two of us council members who were not aware of any meeting and why did they approve the) 2018 budget without my knowledge?” Fajardo said.

Cristobal denied Fajardo’s allegations.

“We always hold sessions every Tuesday of the month. Dapat di na siya palaging sinasabihan (He should not always be told [about the session]. That is automatic. Kailangan ba parating may (Should there always be) notice of session?” he said.

But Fajardo refuted this, saying he went to the barangay hall every Tuesday of the month to ask when a session would be held and was always told “tatawagan ka nalang namin kung may session (we will call you if there is a session).”

When asked about the minutes of the meeting signed by him presented by the secretary and treasurer of the village before The Times, Fajardo said, “Siguro fine-fake nila ang aking (Maybe they are forging my) signature.”

Catherine Modesto