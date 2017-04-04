Councilor is Kris’ new beau?

CABANATUAN CITY, Nueva Ecija: Actress Kris Aquino is said to be romantically linked to a Nueva Ecija town councilor whom she met while producing her new television show.

Renan Morales, councilor of San Antonio, Nueva Ecija known by his constituents as “Besfren ng Bayan,” welcomed the “Queen of All Media” to Cabanatuan in February for the shooting of the first episodes of her “Trip ni Kris” travel show in Bongabon town.

In a news conference during Kris’ arrival, Morales, whose mother, businesswoman Rhodora “Doray” Morales is the producer of Kris’ travel show, said: “We felt comfortable with each other.”

The Nueva Ecija politician is engaged to model Asia Anna Gomez, but admitted to this reporter that the relationship is on the rocks after Kris came to his life. “She is in love with me!” said Morales.

Renan filled the actress’ condominium unit with hundreds of balloons and rare Ecuadorian roses during Kris birthday’s week and on the eve of Valentine’s Day.

Show business reporters first suspected that the roses came from Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista, but later discovered that they were from the Nueva Ecija councilor.

Before entering politics, Morales was a national racing champion and an Asia F3 Formula driver. He became the first Filipino to win in super bikes and super car championships, competing in different countries in 2005 and 2006.

Morales had been linked to other celebrities like the former “Viva Hot Babe” turned Calatagan, Batangas vice mayor Andrea del Rosario, actress Juliana Palermo, TV anchor Phoemela Baranda, and TV host and ex-beauty queen Kit Barraquias.

Barraquias was Morales’ girlfriend for two years before she began a relationship with Marlon Stockinger, also a racing enthusiast who is now the boyfriend of 2015 Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach. That relationship is now being rocked by Barraquias’ claim that Stockinger is the father of her twin daughters.

Morales is said to have a daughter with TV host Jeni Hernandez.