Councilor shot dead inside home in Quezon

A COUNCILOR in Sariaya, Quezon was shot dead by two unidentified suspects on Thursday morning, according to police authorities.

The victim, Aristeo Ilao, 55, was inside his house in Sitio (sub-village) Manalo, Barangay Sampaloc 2 when the suspects arrived at about 9 a.m. and repeatedly shot him, according to a spot report from the Sariaya Municipality Police Station.

Ilao died on the spot after sustaining a gunshot wound on his head.

The gunmen escaped the scene by boarding a motorcycle going to Maharlika Highway.

The Sariaya Municipal Police Station is conducting a follow-up operation. ROY NARRA