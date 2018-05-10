Thursday, May 10, 2018
The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    • You are at:»»»Councilor shot dead inside home in Quezon

    Councilor shot dead inside home in Quezon

    0
    By on Latest Stories, Today's Breaking News

    A COUNCILOR in Sariaya, Quezon was shot dead by two unidentified suspects on Thursday morning, according to police authorities.

    The victim, Aristeo Ilao, 55, was inside his house in Sitio (sub-village) Manalo, Barangay Sampaloc 2 when the suspects arrived at about 9 a.m. and repeatedly shot him, according to a spot report from the Sariaya Municipality Police Station.

    Ilao died on the spot after sustaining a gunshot wound on his head.

    The gunmen escaped the scene by boarding a motorcycle going to Maharlika Highway.


    The Sariaya Municipal Police Station is conducting a follow-up operation. ROY NARRA

     

    Share.
    .
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.