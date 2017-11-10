Count the days Meg Imperial too

There can be no doubt that calendar girl gigs do wonders for both company and celebrity what with a wood preservative brand launching its own face—and body—for 2018.

Almost the same time as Myrtle Sarrosa was unveiled by a liquor company as their latest calendar girl (see related story), actress Meg Imperial signed up with Jardine Distribution Inc. (JDI), makers of Solignum—a wood protectant against termites, fungi and woodborers—to be theirs.

The 24-year-old Imperial, who last appeared in GMA Network’s naughty comedy series “D’Originals” told The Manila Times she readily accepted the offer because she considers it a privilege to be associated with a brand that is trusted by many Filipinos.

Asked what the public can expect of her shoot as calendar girl concepts go, Imperial teasingly said, “Wait and see.”

In 2016, Imperial appeared in very sexy calendar poses for liquor brand White Castle.