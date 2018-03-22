Count PH out of wars, Duterte tells US

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday took a swipe anew at the United States (US), saying Washington should count Manila out of any expeditions or wars.

Speaking at the graduation rites of the Philippine National Police Academy in Silang, Cavite, Duterte said he would not allow the Philippines to be dragged again into conflicts involving the US.

“I’m addressing America right now, whatever expeditions that you will conduct, any wars that you will fight in any other countries, count us out,” Duterte said in his remarks.

The President pointed out that past involvement of Filipino troops in US-led missions did not yield significant benefits to the Philippines.

“Wala kaming nakuha (We got nothing) all these years of sacrifice except brutality and agony. We will stand on our own maski wala tayong pera (even if we don’t have money). And we will never beg for any help. Sometimes it would mean really the dignity of the people,” he said.

Duterte also said that unless there were threats to national security, there would be no more joint expeditions with the US.

“We have been enslaved by two countries in succession: Spaniards for 400 years and Americans for 50 years. Tama na po ‘yun (That’s enough). You have had your fill, do not ask for more. Hindi libre ‘yung pagpunta ninyo dito (Your occupation wasn’t for free). You stole all natural resources. You stole the oil of the Arab countries, divided it arbitrarily to a nation at ngayon kumukuha pa rin kayo, hinihigop pa rin niyo ang (you are still getting) oil and there is trouble everywhere,” he said.

“So kung ganun lang naman (So if that’s the case), unless we are threatened directly, there will be no more joint expedition, at least sa panahon ko (during my time). Maghintay kayong lahat kung mawala ako (You wait for my term to end),” the President added.

Duterte made this pronouncement as he blasted Kuwait for supposedly not recognizing the Philippines’ help during the Gulf War, which erupted when Iraq invaded and annexed the oil-rich state in the early 1990s.

The Philippines has pulled out workers from, and stopped deployment to, Kuwait following reports of abuses and even deaths of a number of Filipino domestic helpers.

The Philippines sent medical personnel to Kuwait during the Gulf war as part of the US-led coalition under the administration of George H. W. Bush.

“I reminded them (Kuwait) also that in the so many wars in the Middle East at the behest of the Americans, I don’t know why, at e kung may mga expeditions sila, for example, the Iraq war of Bush, the first and the second, they always demanded that [we]participate in the expeditions. Ang sinabi ko (What I said), it is a two-way affair. But I’d like to remind you that ito ba ang ibayad ninyo sa amin (is this how you repay us) for fighting in your country? Ito ba `yung makukuha namin (Is this what we get)?” Duterte said.

The Philippines and the US are treaty allies, having signed the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty that obliges American troops to help defend the Philippines if it comes under attack.

The two countries also regularly engage in joint military exercises for combat and disaster response, among others.

Duterte said upon assuming the presidency that he wanted US troops in Mindanao to leave and that he would no longer allow military exercises with American forces.

The annual Balikatan exercises continued, however. But the 2017 exercises focused on disaster response and medical missions.

The US has also been helping the Philippines deal with terrorism, providing equipment and training to the Philippine military.