Countdown to ‘Just Love Araw-Araw’

Saturday marked the beginning of the weeklong countdown to the launch of ABS-CBN’s 2018 Summer Station ID as its YouTube channel released the official lyric video of the theme “Just Love Araw-Araw.” The song features the voices of 30 of the network’s artists led by “It’s Showtime” hosts Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis, Billy Crawford, Karylle, and Vhong Navarro, “Singer 2018” contender KZ Tandingan, and “The Voice PH” mentor Bamboo.

The actual Station ID, meanwhile, will debut on national television on April 14 during the noon time show.

Taking inspiration from the hit “Just Love Ngayong Christmas” Station ID in December 2017, Just Love Araw-Araw encourages Filipinos to express how they feel through acts of love, care, and service directed to their family, friends, community, and the entire nation. With the rallying lyrics and vibe, the song inspires people to have fun with a purpose this summer and in every day of their lives.

Also performing in the song are other members of the well-loved noontime show including Jugs Jugueta, Teddy Corpuz, Amy Perez, “Tawag ng Tanghalan” (TNT) judges Rey Valera, Nyoy Volante, Mitoy Yonting, Yeng Constantino, K Brosas, Erik Santos, Jaya, Jed Madela, Louie Ocampo, Ogie Alcasid, and Rico J. Puno, TNT grand finalists Remy Luntayao, Anton Antenorcruz, Tuko Delos Reyes, Sofronio Vasquez, Alfred Relatado and Jovany Satera, and even “Ms. Q and A’s” finalists Juliana Parizcova Segovia, Matrica Matmat Centino, and Rhian Rianne Azares.

Just Love Araw-Araw was written by ABS-CBN Creative Communications Management (CCM) head Robert Labayen with Lloyd Oliver Corpuz and Paolo Ramos. The music comes from hit Filipino composers Thyro Alfaro and Yumi Lacsamana with additional melody from Jimmy Antiporda.

ABS-CBN’s Summer and Christmas Station IDs have become a tradition not only for the Kapamilya Network but also for Filipinos all over the world who take inspiration from the messages of hope and love that the songs and videos bring.