Counting the killings: 20,000 and rising

TWO thousand. Seven thousand. Twelve thousand. Over twenty thousand. These are the major numbers most frequently cited in relation to drug related killings occurring over the past two years under President Duterte’s flagship anti-drugs campaign. Of these figures, the first three are hotly disputed by the Philippine National Police (PNP). However, the last figure, “over 20,000,” is taken from the government’s own 2017 yearend report and has not been denied by the police.

In her Philippine Daily Inquirer column written in early December 2016, five months after Rodrigo Duterte took power, the economist Solita Collas-Monsod, found that over the last 30 years (and eight months), a period spanning at least four presidencies—from Ferdinand Marcos to Benigno Aquino 3rd, the number of extrajudicial killings (EJKs) in the country totaled 5,312 deaths, with an average of 173 killings per year. From July 2010 to September 2015, under President Aquino 3rd, there were 294 EJKs, an average of 56 deaths per year. “Even if we limited ourselves to ‘police operations’,” Collas-Monsod reflects, “we can say that Mr. Duterte’s kill total in five months (1,959), exceeds by far the yearly averages of his predecessors.”

We are living in an unprecedented time of violence and murder. This is a fact we need to keep in our heads.

A few weeks after Duterte was elected president, the Philippine Daily Inquirer (PDI) launched the “Kill List.” The list aimed to record the details of those killed in the President’s freshly launched “war” against drugs. Since June 30, 2016, the newspaper observed, there was a sudden “surge” in the killing of people whom police suspected of being drug dealers and pushers. The PDI Kill List was first published in July 7, 2016. Its last update appeared in February 16, 2017 and stated that over 2,000 had been killed by police and unknown hit men. At the end of January 2017, the PNP halted the issuing of drug-related statistics and the PDI stopped counting.

Toward the end of March 2017, human rights groups were claiming that 7,000 people had died. In a video recording for the 60th annual meeting of the United Nations Commission on Narcotics Drugs, Vice President Leni Robredo delivered a speech titled “Human rights challenge: responding to extrajudicial killings in the drug war.” She kept to the same figure of 7,000. The PNP disputed the number. “Only” 2,582 had been killed in “legitimate drug operations,” said the police. “Drug personalities” and “deaths under investigation (DUI)” were introduced as new categories. Under the DUI category, the PNP admitted that 4,049 people had been killed. However, of that number, only 682 were found to be drug-related, said the police who accused the media of sensationalism. “The rest are regular crimes happening on the street,” said a PNP spokesperson.

In its most recent world report, Human Rights Watch counted 12,000 EJKs. The report drew this figure from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and “according to credible media reports.” From July 1, 2016 to September 2017, “police operations resulted in the death of 3,906 suspected drug users and dealers,” the report stated. “But unidentified gunmen have killed thousands more,” bringing the total death toll to 12,000. Philippine children’s rights groups have also claimed that a total number of 56 children have been killed. To date, says the report, there have been no meaningful investigations or prosecutions.

Last week, the European Parliament passed a resolution that cited the 12,000 figure. It condemned extrajudicial killings, the continuing detention of Sen. Leila de Lima, and the threats to human rights defenders. Further, the resolution called for the EU to consider removing the Philippine membership to the UN Human Rights Council. The US State Department in its 2017 global human rights report was similarly scathing. “Extrajudicial killings have been the chief human rights concern in the country,” the report stated. “After a sharp rise with the onset of the anti-drug campaign in 2016, they continued in 2017.”

Public officials were quick to denounce the European Parliament’s resolution and the US State Department report. Echoing Duterte’s own belligerent stance, Foreign Secretary Alan Cayetano said: “We do not need others who think they know better than us Filipinos to tell us what to do.” Former human rights lawyer and presidential spokesman Harry Roque, responding to the EU resolution, asked: “Where are the corpses?”

The government has issued its own total figure of EJKs. This figure is 20,322. It appears in the government’s report of accomplishments issued at the end of 2017 and circulated in the media recently. The figure relates to the period from July 1, 2016 to November 27, 2017. The figure was reached by adding the following numbers: 3,967 drug personalities who died in anti-drug operations and 16,355 homicide cases under investigation. These numbers appear in the section of the report concerning the “fight against illegal drugs” and are touted as “accomplishments.”

The PIA#RealNumbers has issued an updated figure for “drug personalities who died in anti-drug operations.” For the period July 1 2016—February 8, 2018, the number stands at 4,021. This is according to the PNP, the PDEA and other government agencies.

As the newly appointed PNP chief and successor of Ronald de la Rosa, Oscar Albayalde has vowed to continue and intensify Duterte’s anti-drug war. The campaign, he has said, has “yielded very good results.” Projections are grim. If the current rate of killing is maintained, the number of Filipinos who will have been extrajudicially killed by the end of Duterte’s term will be around 66,000.

