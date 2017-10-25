Countries expect smooth sailing in SCS

Many countries have declared that they will continue to fly and sail in the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea) and they expect no interference, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said Tuesday.

The declarations were made during the Asean Defense Ministers Meeting (ADMM) and ADMM-Plus meeting wherein defense ministers discussed issues involving the South China Sea, including freedom of navigation, non-militarization and adherence to international laws.

“A lot of countries declared that they will use the South China Sea, the waters and the air as they have been using it for the past decades without interference from anybody who may be there,” said Lorenzana, who heads the Asean meeting.

The ADMM-Plus countries include the 10 Asean member states — Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Viet Nam, and eight Plus countries – and dialogue partners Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, ROK, Russia and the United States.

Lorenzana said no opposition was raised during the discussion. Even China’s Defense minister, who present during the meeting, did not oppose the declarations.

“I did not hear anything, even China did not oppose all these statements, so I think it is okay for China,” Lorenzana added.

Almost $5 trillion worth of goods pass through the South China Sea every year.

“It is incumbent for everybody to keep it open because it benefits many nations,” the Defense secretary noted.

China last week said it has no intention to militarize the sea but expressed concern over the navigation activities of countries outside the region.

China’s foreign ministry deputy director general for policy planning of the Department of Asian Affairs Yao Wen noted that they will remain supportive of the joint efforts of other sovereign nations to bring peace and stability in the region.

“China will never seek militarization of the South China Sea but we are worried of the so-called freedom of navigation activities conducted by relevant countries,” Yao said, without identifying these countries.

Lorenzana will hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese Defense Minister Chang Wanquan today to thank China for its help in the Philippine government’s campaign against terrorism.

Beijing recently donated firearms and ammunition to the Philippines some of which were used by soldiers who battled the Maute terrorist group that seized Marawi City.

China also gave 35 heavy equipment like bulldozers and dump trucks to the Department of Public Works and Highways to be used in the rehabilitation of Marawi.