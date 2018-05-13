Country Builders Bank expands network with latest merger

Aiming to become a significant player in the Philippine banking industry, the Country Builders Bank (CBB) plans to expand its branch network and implement technology driven solutions in an effort to boost its banking services and reach out to many “un-banked” communities within Metro Manila and surrounding provincial areas.

With its recent merger with 1st Macro Bank (FMB), CBB has not only expanded its branch network but also increased its client base, and enhanced its services, as it raises the bar to become the largest branch network of stand-alone thrift or rural bank in the Greater Metro Manila.

As approved by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), CBB acquired additional 10 branch merger incentive, an improvement over its existing network of 46 branches, of which 13 are restricted Metro Manila branches, 16 are unrestricted Metro Manila branches and 17 are in the peripheral provincial areas such Cavite, Laguna Bulacan and Rizal.

This was the second time in five years that the Manila-based rural bank consolidated with another bank, Builders Rural Bank, Inc. In 2012, the Country Rural Bank of Taguig, Inc. (Country Bank) and Builders Rural Bank, Inc. (Builders Bank) merged to become the rural bank we know today. The consolidation was approved by the SEC on September 27, 2012, and the consolidated bank started operating on November 5, 2012.

With the recent merger, the bank continues to evolve and aspire to become a bank that provides services for an increasingly diverse clientele including micro, small and medium enterprises (SME), agricultural businesses, businessmen, professionals, teachers, vendors, government and private employees.

With its branches located in prime spots along streets with heavy commercial activity and foot traffic, the rural bank has a significantly large deposit base, generated from thousands of small depositors. The Bank has a large and diverse deposit base with no major single or group depositors.

Its urban and provincial branch network delivers organized banking financial services, bills payments, remittance services, micro-insurance and ATM facilities in different communities where modern banking services were previously unavailable.

Among the banks in the metro, CBB also boasts of having the largest volume of transactions as a Bayad Center Agent for bills payments, and consistently ranks among the top banks in Western Union remittances. This can be attributed to the presence of its now EMV-compliant Automated Teller Machine (ATM) facilities in its branches near market places and high traffic areas.