What the country needs is not what people seem to be doing now

Monday at the ROC (Restaurant of Choice) was no ordinary day. The eatery, housed on a rather unobtrusive side of the Bahay ng Alumni of the University of the Philippines, was brimming with its usual lunchtime crowd so that we had a bit of a hard time getting seated. But the crowd was not what made the hour extraordinary; it was that we – I and four others (whom I’d rather not identify here because they could form part of what, in Lenin’s language, “the dozen wise men” to turn the Philippines upside down) – were there for a meeting.

The event was in fulfillment of a word by one of us to host a discussion on just how “those dozen wise men” can turn the Philippines upside down.

So, asked one from the group, “What’s your take on the Rappler brouhaha?”

Honestly, I had not known about the controversy – and had I known, I would not have bothered about it at all. I said, I stumble upon Rappler once in a while when I Google for an item, like that one on comfort women about which Rappler carried an article by Lucio Pitlo 3rd, and which I found worth quoting.

“That’s how I view Rappler,” I said, not as an instrument of any vested interest but as a source of information I need from time to time in the course of my writing. It’s exactly the same attitude I have for all other sources of information that abound on the net; I don’t discriminate as to their ideological or political leanings.

The Manila Times ran an editorial clarifying that the Rappler case issue is not one about press freedom but about upholding the law, particularly the constitutional ban on foreign ownership of Philippine media. It is a most level-headed way of touching on the issue. It should stop there, and particularly in my case where I tend to go macro on social ills, I’d rather not say anything more beyond the Times’ concern.

Sensational treatment of issues has a most effective way of diverting people’s awareness from the truly pressing needs of society to concerns that tend to become, at least for me, mundane in so far as they only serve to satisfy the aspirations of select social/political groups.

The same feeling I have for the current noise on constitutional change. The first thing that Cory Aquino did upon assuming power in 1986 – that is, evidently second priority to releasing Jose Maria Sison from nine long years of imprisonment – was to scrap the Marcos 1973 Constitution and in its stead, start working on the so-called 1987 Constitution, crafted not by the Filipino people but by a Cory-constituted 50-member Constitutional Commission (let alone its composition which counted among themselves the deceased film director Lino Brocka, whose credentials, as popularly known, were largely an expertise at playing the macho game with Philip Salvador).

Since then, every president that succeeded on the line came up with one or another notion of changing the charter, from Fidel V. Ramos, to Joseph Ejercito Estrada, to Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, and now Rodrigo Roa-Duterte, with the one single exception being Noynoy Aquino, whose obsession, obviously, is to safeguard the constitution crafted by his mother, for very obvious reasons too: to safeguard the interests of the oligarchs to whom the Cojuangco-Aquinos belong.

The 1935 Constitution is itself a product, not of a genuine concern for the Filipino nation but of the need to advance somebody’s personal glory. While the Hare-Hawes Cutting Law worked out by the OSROX (the tandem of Sergio Osmeña and Manuel Roxas) Mission in the US Congress was already in place for shaping the destiny of an independent Philippines, Manuel L. Quezon campaigned for its rejection and formed another mission for seeking a US Congress legislation, the Tydings McDuffie Act, providing for Philippine independence.

According to a renowned historian, Dr. Ricardo Jose, head of the UP Institute of Third World Studies, there was not much qualitative difference between Hare-Hawes and Tydings-McDuffie but for the credit of it, the former to Osmeña and Roxas, the latter to Quezon. That credit was for ensuring who would win in the eventual election for president of the Philippine Commonwealth: but of course, Quezon won.

On the whole, whoever succeeds in getting a constitution done ensures the presidency for himself. President Rodrigo Roa Duterte promises to step down from office once the federal form of government he advocates gets into place. But he has promised a lot of things and hasn’t quite delivered on any one of these.

So on the two concerns currently occupying the thinking sector of Philippine society, press freedom and constitutional change, I’d rather not dwell on during the ROC meeting. Rather, I made it clear that the meeting was not meant for ventilating anybody’s mindset on social change but for agreeing in principle that the Philippines’ main basic need of the hour is leadership, in which, on one hand, the CPP/NDF/NPA triad had failed on the revolutionary front, and on the other hand, the present Duterte dispensation continues to fail on the establishment side (though a certain degree of understanding is given in this regard).

This being the need, those in the meeting agreed to expand the group to compose a working committee for organizing a forum – which I’d love to call the Ultimate Debate. That is where anybody wanting to have a say in the development the country must take will be allotted a fixed time for ventilating his views. A panel of moderators will oversee the proceedings, at the end of which, they will synthesize all views expressed therein. Such a synthesis will be the working program for charting the course of Philippine development thenceforth.

With such a synthesis, I shall have done what I had intended to do as ventilated in the nine-part article titled Ruptures, run in this column two months back.

I am no Don Quixote fighting windmills of the mind in this endeavor. And I hardly expect its full fruition within the limits of my lifetime. All I want to see really is the seed of the effort being planted. I am quite heartened that those in the ROC meeting agreed to my proposed expansion of the group into the working committee onward to the final conduct of my ideated Ultimate Debate.

Thence the seed shall have started growing.