Country’s best honored in Choose Philippines Awards

There are many great things about the Philippines and the Filipino. And this greatness for media giant ABS-CBN should be recognized in a bid to support Philippine tourism via the 5th Choose Philippines Awards.

Officially launched in late August, ABS-CBN Digital chief operating officer Donald Lim said of the endeavor, “We always believe that marketing our country as a tourist destination is not the sole job of the Department of Tourism or any media organization. We think this is the job of everyone, and this is the reason why we came up with this award. What we want is for every Filipino o market our country because doing so boosts our economy and provides more jobs.”

With this is mind, netizens from all over the country and around the world are enjoined to help recognize the best if the Philippines by submitting their nominations for such categories as Best Destination, Best Dish, and Best Accommodation on ChoosePhilippinesAwards.com

The most-loved tourist spots that leave a lasting impression on travelers are recognized in the Best Destination category, with sub-categories Heritage Sites, Water Forms, Islands and Beaches, Mountains and Volcanoes, and Recreational Spots.

The submission of nominations is ongoing until September 24, after which a shortlist will be drawn by some of the country’s top travel bloggers, lifestyle experts, and industry leaders.

The final five nominees for each category will be announced on October 10, when the official online voting for Choose Philippines will also begin.

The awarding will be held in November, including the following special recognitions: Best Pinoy Advocate, an individual or group who brought honor to country; Best Pinoy at Heart, for an individual or group of foreigners who have shown remarkable affinity to the Philippines, its people, and all things Filipino; and Best Festival, for the most exciting, unforgettable, and meaningful Filipino fiesta.

There is also a Best Photo Contest category open to netizens who send their nominations by uploading on the website.

“Choose Philippines was supposed to be just a website, like a guide for any traveler in choosing places to go, accommodations, or just seeking recommendations for food to eat—a guide to discover and explore the Philippines. It encourages netizens to share experiences and photos digitally that could become viral so that it’s more than just a website now—we’ve seen its power to bring people together and transformed it into an advocacy,” ABS-CBN Digital Content Publishing head Richard Reynante concluded.