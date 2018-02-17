Couple arrested for drug possession

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested siblings Henry and Allan Dimagmaliw and Henry’s wife Hydie, on Friday morning for possession of illegal drugs in their residence in Barangay 81, Tondo, Manila. According to PDEA, Henry is the leader of the Velasquez Drug Group. Authorities seized 17 medium size transparent plastic sachet containing suspected shabu weighing about 150 grams worth P750,000. They also confiscated a pistol with two magazines and 68 live ammunition, four cellphones, a digital weighing scale, a Mistubishi Adventure, a Black Mio Soul, several paraphernalia, and money worth P14,340. They will be charged for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and Presidential Decree 1866 as amended by the RA 10591 or the law on illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.